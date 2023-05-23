OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Trading Up 9%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 1,016,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 641,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OABI. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. Analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.