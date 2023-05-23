Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 54,089,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 13,294,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider David (Sam) Hutchins purchased 105,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £18,925.38 ($23,539.03). Company insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

