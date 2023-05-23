Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Organogenesis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,610. The company has a market cap of $451.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 886.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 232,913 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 210.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Organogenesis by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.