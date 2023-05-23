Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
