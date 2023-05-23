Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLCP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

