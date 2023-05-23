Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 96,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Affirm worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Affirm by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 131.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Affirm by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 7,906,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,190,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

