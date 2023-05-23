Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 60600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

