Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.15. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,266,150 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

