PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

