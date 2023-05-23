Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Par Pacific has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

