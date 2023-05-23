Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

