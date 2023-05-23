Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

