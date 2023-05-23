Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

