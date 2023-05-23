PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 165,200 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 165,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1,014.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 293,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,824. The firm has a market cap of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

SunOpta Company Profile



SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

