PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,600 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after buying an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $38,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth $21,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 462,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

