PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TJX Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 450,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.16. 2,162,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.