PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 1,709,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

