PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 3.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,133. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

