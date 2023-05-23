PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 588,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

