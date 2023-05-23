PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 452,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. 928,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

