Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.47. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$40.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7405476 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

