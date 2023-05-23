Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Down 5.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $301.63 and last traded at $302.27. 173,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 346,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,991.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.