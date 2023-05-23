Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises approximately 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $32,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 61,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,601. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

