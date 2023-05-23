Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,441,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

