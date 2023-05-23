Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
Pfizer Trading Up 2.7 %
PFE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,441,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.