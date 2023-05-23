Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 70,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

