Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 70,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
