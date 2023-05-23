Philip Andrew Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 70,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

