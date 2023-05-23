Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $15.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE PAA opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

