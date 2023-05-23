Polkadot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.40 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $6.40 billion and $91.32 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00019835 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,316,328,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,849,146 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
