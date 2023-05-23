Polymath Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $168.05 million and approximately $216,740.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00335748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18315546 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $269,835.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

