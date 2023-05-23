PotCoin Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $488,817.59 and $20.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00335537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,657 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.