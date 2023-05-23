Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.02

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.02 and last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 38212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

POWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

