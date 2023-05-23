Prom Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00015713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $77.96 million and $2.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,173.41 or 0.99951321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.30134847 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,371,893.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

