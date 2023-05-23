PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 109.32%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PropertyGuru Group stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. PropertyGuru Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

