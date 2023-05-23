PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,419 put options on the company. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 3,452 put options.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. 1,233,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.