Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $101.21 million and $1.94 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC on exchanges.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39726006 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,865,286.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

