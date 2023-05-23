QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,346. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

