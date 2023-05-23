Quantum (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $252.56

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.20 and approximately $252.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,216.88 or 1.00064433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

