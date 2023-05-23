QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 2.4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 84,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 236,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £12.55 million, a P/E ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 1.77.

QUIZ Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

Featured Articles

