Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.19. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 1,235 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

