R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:GDVD)

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of GDVD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

