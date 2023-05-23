Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock remained flat at $48.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 116,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

