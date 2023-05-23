Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.06. 819,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

