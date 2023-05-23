Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 58,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.