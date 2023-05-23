Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 394,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 124,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 199,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

