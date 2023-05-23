Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 375,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.44 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.