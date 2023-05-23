Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,466. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

