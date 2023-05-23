Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,826,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 2,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $31.22.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
