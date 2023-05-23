Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

