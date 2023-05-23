Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.