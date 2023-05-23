Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.