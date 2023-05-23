Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

