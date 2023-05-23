Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $288,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

ANET stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock valued at $51,272,220. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.